Cost of garda pay deal must come from justice budget - Minister

The additional €40 million or so required to settle the pay dispute involving gardaí will have to come from within the existing resources of the Department of Justice, Minister for Education Richard Bruton has said.

Speaking in Dublin on Monday, he said: “To be very clear the extra money going to have to be found in the justice vote .”

“That is the clear situation that we face as a country.”

Mr Bruton was speaking in advance of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday at which the Labour Court recommendation aimed at resolving the Garda pay row, and the knock-on claims which it has triggered from elsewhere across the public service, will feature heavily.

A number of Ministers have indicated that they will resist any attempt to cut spending programmes agreed for next year in order to fund pay increases for gardaí - or others in the public service who will now seek similar rises - over and above those set out in the Lansdowne Road agreement.

Mr Bruton said he believed that the Lansdowne Road public service pay agreement was still viable, despite criticisms from trade union leaders and members of the Opposition that the accord was dead or dying in the wake of Labour Court recommendation in the Garda case.

He said the reason the Government had the Lansdowne Road agreement was “to be able to balance the legitimate ambitions of public servants in relation to the restoration of pay with the needs we have as a country to respond to over-crowding in our hospitals and homelessness”.

“I want to put 2,500 extra teachers into schools next year to help children with special needs, to expand the curriculum choice and strengthen leadership within schools. That is what I want to do.”

“The Lansdowne Road (agreement )is not some meanness on behalf of Government. It is a way of balancing the legitimate demands of people like carers who have not had anything for eight years. They are now getting a payment this year. We need to balance their needs with the legitimate needs of public servants.”

He said the Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe had made it very clear that there was not lots of money around.

“We have made commitments that provide for service improvements and also to provide for payments under the Lansdowne Road agreement.

“There is not room for manoeuvre so if more is given in pay restoration, we have to cut in other areas. That is the reality we face as a country.”