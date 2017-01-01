Cork University Hospital asks public to seek alternative services

Cork University Hospital has appealed for potential patients to avail of alternatives to the hospital’s emergency department, citing a high demand for services over and an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug.

Between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day there were 1,365 emergency department attendances, 501 admissions and 361 ambulance arrivals.

In addition, there are 16 beds closed at the hospital due to infection control procedures to deal with the large number of patients with the winter vomiting bug.

The hospital said it was working closely with its sister hospital, Mercy University Hospital, to manage the surge in demand.

“If at all possible we are asking the public to avail of alternatives if appropriate. These would include SouthDoc or the Urgent Care Centre in Gurranabraher,” said a hospital spokesman.