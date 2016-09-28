Cork man (29) charged with possession of sawn-off shotgun

A 29-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with possession of a sawn-off shotgun following a Garda investigation into a shooting incident and high-speed chase in Cork city on Sunday afternoon.

Cian Walsh, with an address at Mercier Park, Turners Cross, Cork, was arrested near Páirc Uí Rinn on Boreenamanna Road in the city at about 1.50pm on Sunday.

He was questioned about firearms offences at a house on Noonan Road, The Lough, Cork, earlier in the day.

On Wednesday, Mr Walsh was brought before Cork District Court, where he was charged with possession of a firearm at St Joseph’s Cemetery on Tory Top Road in Ballyphehane on September 25th, contrary to Section 27(A) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1964.

Mr Walsh was also charged with a second offence of threatening to kill a named person at Noonan Road, The Lough, on the same date, contrary to Section 5 of the Non- Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997.

Det Niall Hayes gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, and told the court that Mr Walsh made no reply to either charge when they were put to him.

Insp Ronan Kenneally said that gardaí were seeking a remand in custody for Mr Walsh.

Futher charges

Mr Kenneally said that it was anticipated that there would be further charges following the completion of an extensive Garda file on the matter.

He said he was seeking an adjournment for Director of Public Prosecution’s directions on the matter.

Mr Walsh’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that his client was not making any application for bail at this point but was consenting to the Garda application for a remand in custody.

Judge John Cheatle remanded Mr Walsh in custody to appear in court again on October 5th.