Cork fishing boat owners charged in illegal migrants case

The owners of a Cork fishing boat have appeared in court charged with offences following a Garda investigation into the use of illegal migrant workers.

Owners of the Labardie Fisher, Leonard Hyde (62) from Four Winds, Weaver’s Point, Crosshaven, Co, Cork and Pat O’Mahony (50) from Eltin’s Wood, Kinsale,Co Cork were charged with two offences each when they appeared at Cork District Court on Wednesday morning.

Both men were charged under the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) Act 2000 with knowingly facilitating the entry into the state on March 25th, 2015 of a person whom they knew or had reasonable cause to believe was an illegal immigrant or a person who intended applying for asylum.

They were also charged under the Employment Permits Act 2003 with employing a non-national, Filipino national Demie Balbin Omol (40) at Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven on October 5th, 2015 without having an employment permit issued by the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Insp Adrian Gamble told Judge John King the DPP had directed summary disposal at district court level on both charges.

Defence solicitor David Browne agreed to a month’s adjournment for his clients, who were both in court for the brief hearing.

Judge John King noted the State application and remanded both Mr Hyde and Mr O’Mahony on continuing bail to appear again at Cork District Court on November 9th.

He ordered the prosecution to hand over copies of the statements upon which it is relying in prosecuting the case.