Cork councillor Claire Cullinane dies at home in Cobh

Tributes have been paid to Claire Cullinane, an Independent member of Cork County Council, who has died suddenly at her home in Cobh.

Cllr Declan Hurley, spokesperson for the 12-member Independent grouping on the council, said he and his colleagues had learned of Ms Cullinane’s death with great sadness on Wednesday.

“Claire was a wonderful, fun-loving character and had a great love for her community, in particular Cobh and east Cork.

“Her stamp and energy, her good humour and positiveness are written all over the work she did as a local representative since her election in May 2014,” said Mr Hurley.

“Claire was well-known for her stance on the side of the people, be it in developing the movement for democracy in Ireland, or in assisting people in need who are under pressure from banks and other financial institutions.”

Mr Hurley said that Ms Cullinane was a passionate advocate for tourism in Co Cork, particularly in relation to her home town of Cobh.

She was an active member of the Cobh Animation Team, which had participated in several historic commemorations over the last five years.

“She was a great advocate for the tourism and heritage potential that the ‘Great Island’ of Cobh holds, along with Cork Harbour.

“She will be an immense loss to us as colleagues and to her constituents in the Cobh Municipal District.”

Career

Ms Cullinane was first elected to the council in 2014, after polling 947 first preference votes in Cobh.

She was an active member of the council and had served as deputy mayor of Co Cork.

Mayor of Co Cork, Cllr Seamus McGrath, also extended his sympathies to Ms Cullinane’s family.

Mr McGrath told Cork’s 96FM that Ms Cullinane was a passionate advocate for her area.

“She was a larger-than-life character and a very committed public representative and she will be sorely missed by the community, but our thoughts this morning are first and foremost with her family, because this is a deeply shocking tragedy for them,” he said.