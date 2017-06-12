Cork city population to expand by 100,000 under new scheme

The population of Cork city will increase by 100,000 under a territorial expansion scheme expected to be agreed on Monday.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Des Cahill confirmed over the weekend that he would seek approval from the city council for the Report of the Expert Advisory Group on Local Government Arrangements in Cork which was published on Friday.

The report recommends the retention of two separate local authorities but with Cork city being granted a boundary extension into areas of the county contiguous to the existing city boundary.

Cork city would expand to include Douglas, Donnybrook, Grange, Frankfield, Rochestown, Ballincollig, Tower, Blarney, Rathpeacon, Glanmire, Little Island, Carrigtwohill and Cork Airport but would not incorporate Passage West, Monkstown, Carrigaline or Ringaskiddy.

The report proposes that Cork City Council would pay €40 million a year for 10 years to Cork County Council to compensate for the loss of revenue from local property tax and commercial rates which it would lose with the transfer of the affected areas to the city administration.

Cllr Cahill said the extension was the correct solution for a new model of local government for Cork. “A healthy and independent city is critical to drive economic growth and the wealth of the region,” he said. “The country is crying out for a counterbalance to Dublin.”

However, Cork County Council said it was “deeply disappointed” with the report, describing it as “a missed opportunity” and calling for clarification on a number of key issues.

The county council wants clarification on the exact position of the proposed boundary expansion as well as specific information on the proposed financial compensation package.

It also wants further information on the proposed timeline for the city expansion as well as more information on the membership and terms of reference of an implementation body included in the report’s recommendations.

The Mayor of Cork county, Cllr Seamus McGrath said the county council was “not in a position to accept the report until such time as the council . . . has received satisfactory responses to a wide range of clarifications”.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the proposed changes would have a major impact on the county and the challenge for the authority was to ensure its provision of services was not negatively impacted by the implementation of the recommendations.