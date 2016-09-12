Cork City Council grants permission for €90m office complex

Cork has received a major economic boost with the city council granting planning permission to O’Callaghan Properties for the largest office complex in the city’s business core – capable of accommodating up to 3,000 employees.

Managing director Owen O’Callaghan said Navigation Square was a €90 million project consisting of four separate buildings to be constructed on a site which he had previously earmarked for an event centre off Albert Quay just south of the city centre.

O’Callaghan Properties applied in February for planning permission for a 360,000-plus sq ft project which is located on a site bounded on the northern side by Albert Quay, Victoria Road to the east, Albert Road to the south and Albert Street to the west.

Transformational

Mr O’Callaghan welcomed the decision to grant planning permission for the project which will provide 310,000 sq ft of office space in four separate buildings rising to five and six storeys, which he described as “transformational” for Cork.

“The project will be capable of hosting some 3,000 employees when fully occupied, depending on the uses of the accommodation, and will create 350 construction jobs which we hope can commence early next year and be completed by autumn 2018,” he said.

Designed by award-winning architects Henry J Lyons, the offices will meet leading energy efficiency standards and are flexibly configured with a mix of floor areas ranging from 22,500 sq ft to 7,000 sq ft.

Ambitious

The complex will have around 100,000 sq ft of basement parking accommodation, over two levels, for cars and bicycles and includes roof terraces with spectacular views of the city and port, two standalone restaurant units and staff facilities.

Mr O’Callaghan said Navigation Square was an ambitious project that spoke volumes of the belief in the future of Cork city.

“This makes Cork city much more attractive for foreign direct and indigenous investment projects. The location is at the centre of public transport options and just a few minutes’ walk from the city centre.”

Mr O’ Callaghan said Navigation Square would be developed partly in parallel with a project at Anderson’s Quay where planning permission had already been granted for 150,000 sq ft of offices with retail space on the ground floor.