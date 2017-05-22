Contents of Nick Munier’s Dublin restaurant to be auctioned

An auction of the contents of the celebrity chef Nick Munier’s Temple Bar restaurant, Avenue, will go ahead at 7pm Monday, Wilsons Auctions has confirmed.

The sale was arranged after the restaurant closed suddenly last month. However on Saturday the the Dublin City Sheriff seized control of the business and contents and it is now understood any revenue generated from the sale will go towards a reported €140,000 Revenue bill.

The auction, which is to be held on the Crow Street premises, will include the fixture and fittings of the Michelin-recommended restaurant, which are on view up until 6pm.

Included are a selection of paintings by Nick Munier as well as hand-crafted, Corian dining tables with brass inlay and hand crafted contemporary dining chairs with studs - described as “influenced by Brabbu”.

Other lots include hand-crafted “tiger wood framed waiters stations with brass detail” and an array of stainless steel kitchen goods.

These include stainless steel sinks, food preparation areas, a six-ring burner, ovens, counters, dishwashers, fridges and ice machines, among others.

A spokeswoman from Wilsons Auctions said the auction will go ahead as planned.

Other creditors are to meet on May 29th when it is understood a statement of the businesses affairs will be presented.

Avenue opened in April 2015 and rapidly became a high profile venue due in part to Mr Munier’s appearance on ‘MasterChef Ireland’.

The restauranteur previously set up Pichet on Trinity Street.