Container to be placed in Dublin city centre as cargo depot

Cargo will be delivered by cyclists and walkers from a special container located in Dublin city centre from next month under a new plan to cut down on the number of commercial vehicles in the city.

Dublin City Council hopes the scheme will lead to a reduction of 150-200 vehicle movements within the trial area on the city’s northside.

It involves a storage container being placed on Wolfe Tone Street from which walkers and cyclists operating electrically assisted tricycles (ebikes) will take packages and deliver them to local businesses and houses .

Electronically assisted tricycles, as well as individuals on foot, will be used to deliver packages to and from the container. Photograph: UPS

Logistics company UPS will run the pilot with the city council. UPS operates four such containers in Hamburg, Germany, and first suggested the idea for Dublin in 2015.

The pilot will begin on June 1st and will last for six months. If it is successful the council said it would consider introducing it across the city on a permanent basis.

Council senior executive engineer Mary Hussey said she hoped the plan would help to reduce vehicles dispatched to the city centre daily, increase capacity for the movement of people and goods and facilitate efficient goods deliveries.

She said there are 314 delivery and pick up stops within a 1.5km radius of Church Street (264 commercial, 27 residential and 22 pick up stops).

Under the new plan many of these would be served by ebikes and individuals on foot instead of vehicles.

The trailer will be filled with cargo each day and driven into the city where it will be placed at a specially fenced-off location on Wolfe Tone Street.

Walkers and cyclists will take packages to and from it during the day, and in the evening it will be driven away again.

UPS currently operates the system in Hamburg, Germany, using four storage containers. Photograph: Dublin City Council presentation slide

Ms Hussey said a location usually used for coach parking had been selected. “We would hope to rescind that coach parking [AND]get a permit for the trailer,” she said.

Councillors at a meeting this month expressed support for the idea in principle but some voiced concern about the location. “The fishmarket would be much more appropriate,” said Mannix Flynn, adding that residents around Wolfe Tone park would be disappointed with the increase of bike traffic and the loss of parking.

Ms Hussey said the plan could be scrapped if it does not work.