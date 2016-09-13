Consultant understood woman was having an ectopic pregnancy, medical council hears

A doctor who treated a woman for a clot in her leg has said she understood the woman was also suffering from an ectopic pregnancy.

Consultant Isweri Pillay, who works at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel, gave evidence on Tuesday morning at a disciplinary hearing at the Medical Council into a consultant obstetrician at South Tipperary General Hospital, identified as Dr A, who is accused of poor professional performance.

Dr Pillay became in charge of the care of Laura Esmonde (38) when she presented at the hospital on January 6th, 2013 with a swollen leg.

A routine urine test later showed Ms Esmonde was pregnant, and a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, referred to as Dr A, took over Ms Esmonde’s care.

Dr Pillay said she saw Ms Esmonde on January 8th and “there was a right tubal pregnancy noted” in her records.

It is claimed that Dr A wrongly diagnosed an ectopic pregnancy in the case of married mother-of-three, Ms Esmonde.

Dr A denies the allegations.

During a tense cross examination earlier on Tuesday morning, Ms Esmonde, from just outside Tipperary town, came close to tears as legal counsel for Dr A, Simon Mills, BL, disagreed with her on a number of points.

Mr Mills said Dr A will argue that he did not use the phrase “ectopic pregnancy of unknown location”, when speaking with Ms Esmonde about her condition.

Instead, Mr Mills argued, Dr A told Ms Esmonde there was no evidence of a pregnancy in the womb, he did not know where the pregnancy was, and he believed it was most likely to be ectopic.

“He never used the word ‘likely,’” Ms Esmonde said.

Misinterpreting

Dr A is accused of misinterpreting Ms Esmonde’s ultrasound scans as being indicative of an ectopic pregnancy while ruling out a normal pregnancy in the womb. Ectopic pregnancies occur outside the womb and are not viable; they also pose a serious risk to the health of the mother.

It is alleged Dr A failed to consider Ms Esmonde’s rising levels of a hormone use to evaluate a possible pregnancy in the early stages.

It is alleged he failed to reconsider a diagnosis of a “pregnancy of unknown location” and to recommend the option of conservative management of the patient.

He directed the administration of methotrexate (a drug used to end early pregnancies) in circumstances where he was not entitled to exclude a viable pregnancy in the womb, it is also alleged.