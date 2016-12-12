Construction worker dies in Waterford City wall collapse

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority have launched separate investigations into a workplace incident that claimed the life of a construction worker on Monday.

The man was killed in an apparent wall collapse in Waterford City just before 4pm.

The victim, in his 20s, had been working at a construction site on Parnell Street in the city when the incident occurred.

The emergency services were alerted but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains were taken to University Hospital Waterford, where a postmortem was due to be concluded on Tuesday.