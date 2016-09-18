Congolese family in mourning after daughter (3) dies in crash

A family from Africa, living in Co Limerick, are in mourning after their three-year old daughter died in a horrific road crash on a stretch of the M20 on Saturday evening.

The little girl died after her family’s car left the motorway between Adare and Patrickswell in Co Limerick at around 4.45pm.

The girl’s twin brother and her parents, who were also travelling in the car, were not seriously injured.

The family, said to be from the Democratic Republic of Congo, had been living in Limerick city, but they had recently moved to Abbeyfeale, situated close to the Limerick/Kerry border.

The family’s car, driven by the girl’s mother, is understood to have swerved to try to avoid another car after it mounted the motorway’s central reservation barrier. It is believed this car had swerved to avoid another car.

The family’s car “barrel rolled” a number of times before coming to a rest on its roof.

Emergency service first responders tried desperately to save the girl’s life, however she was pronounced dead a short time later at University Hospital Limerick, after paramedics rushed her there by ambulance.

Three men who were travelling in the other car were taken to hospital but were not seriously injured.

A friend of the family said: “It’s very sad. They are a quiet and respectful family. They could not find accommodation in Limerick city so they moved to Abbeyfeale about six or seven months ago.”

Members of the wider Congolese community in Limerick have been providing support to the family. A large gathering of fellow countrymen and women travelled to Limerick from other parts of the country on Saturday night and rallied around the family who were brought to University Hospital Limerick following the fatal crash.

Abbeyfeale Sinn Féin councillor Seamus Browne said: “I want to pass on my sympathies to the family. It is a terrible tragedy. If we can be of any assistance or supply any supports to them we’ll do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fianna Fáil party spokesman on justice, Niall Collins, who lives close to the scene of the crash in Patrickswell, said: “There have been a number of fatalities on this stretch of the motorway over the years. Given this weekend’s events, I’ll be asking the National Roads Authority to review this section of motorway, with a view to carrying out a safety audit.”

“I want to express my sympathies with the family and those injured in the crash,” Mr Collins added.

According to sources, the girl’s twin brother suffered “minor head and facial injuries” in the incident but was not seriously injured.

Gardaí closed off the motorway for several hours on Saturday to examine the scene and the cars involved, and the road has since fully reopened.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road in Limerick have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 061-214340.