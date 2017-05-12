Complex destroyed in blaze was ‘self-certified’ for fire regulations

A Dublin apartment complex, damaged in a serious blaze on Wednesday, was “self-certified” as compliant with fire regulations, Fingal County Council has said.

The Verdemont apartment complex, off Snugborough Road in Blanchardstown, was evacuated on Wednesday night when a fire spread rapidly through one of the six apartment blocks that make up the development.

Four apartments were significantly damaged, 18 were damaged to a lesser degree, including water damage, and two duplex homes had “some damage”. There were no injuries, but 35 residents were directly affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be formally established. However, it is believed one of the possibilities being examined is that the blaze could have been started by a barbecue used on one of the apartment balconies.

Local councillors and residents expressed concern at the speed at which the fire spread through the block.

On Friday, the council said its housing department was continuing to deal with queries from residents in relation to their housing support needs.

“Arrangements are currently in place in relation to a number of families and housing officials are also in dialogue with the OCPM management company responsible for the Verdemont Development,” a spokeswoman said.

The 128 one and two-bedroom apartments, and 156 two and three-bedroom apartments were developed by Snugboro Ltd in 2001. The company has since been dissolved.

Fire safety

At the time, the Building Control Act placed responsibility on the owner and or builder to comply with building regulations, including ensuring fire safety.

“As such the owner/builder’s agent would have certified the construction as complete in accordance with the legislation,” the spokeswoman for Fingal County Council said.

She also said the council’s built environment division was actively involved in the enforcement of the Building Control Act.

“Any incident which results in loss or damage for Fingal residents is very significant to our work,” she said. “We await and will review official reports on the Verdemont fire when complete.”

A spokeswoman for Dublin Fire Brigade said its investigation into the fire was ongoing. A Garda spokesman said the fire was not suspicious and they were not involved in an investigation.

No one was available from OCPM for comment.

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar said his department has put emergency supports in place for residents.

He extended his sympathies to residents and said the department’s local Community Welfare Service was working with the council to support anyone affected and had already held an emergency multi-agency clinic offering advice and support, in tandem with the council and Citizens Information.

“Several people have already been in touch with the Department to discuss financial supports under the Exceptional Needs Payments and Urgent Needs Payments schemes,” he said.

“This was a shocking fire which has seriously disrupted the lives of many people. I extend my sincere sympathies to everyone affected.

The Minister said he wanted to assure residents affected that the department was on hand to discuss how it can best support those affected.