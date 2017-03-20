Commuters warned to expect snow and ice on Tuesday morning

Commuters are being warned to be extra careful on the State’s roads on Tuesday morning as Met Éireann warns of snow and ice.

Showers of snow are expected anytime from Monday night to well into the morning on Tuesday with Met Éireann issuing a Yellow Alert – meaning driving conditions will be hazardous.

Gales have been forecast for the northwest coast for Tuesday morning and it is set to be very cold everywhere with temperatures several degrees below average.

Ice, frost and lying snow is likely in places particularly high and exposed ground from early morning. Later on the day is set to feature sunny spells and showers, some wintry with temperatures dropping to -4 degrees on Tuesday night.

While most snowfalls are expected to hit the west, those people living in hills, mountains and areas of exposed high ground are advised to take particular care.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland said all motorway operations were “at the ready” and salt was being deployed in anticipation of icy conditions. But the authority said it was concerned about the prospect of sleet and freezing rain later in the morning and asked motorists to slow down and take extra care.

The Road Safety Authority also asked road users to keep up to date with local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

The RSA siad when driving in ice and snow, drivers should:

Watch out for black ice, typified by a polished or glossy look to the road;

Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass;

Remove all snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey;

Slow down, use controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front;

Use dipped headlights and reduce speed smoothly;

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.

Extreme caution

The advice to pedestrians and cyclists is to:

Be seen, wear a high visibility jacket or reflective armband;

When you approach a footpath or roadway that appears to be covered with snow/ice, always use extreme caution.

Severe weather warning videos created in collaboration with RTÉ’s Teresa Mannion and including advice for driving in snow and icy conditions are available on the RSA YouTube channel, RSAIreland.