Colourful Africa Day celebration brightens a grey Dublin day

The gloomy shadows cast by grey Dublin skies were offset by a dazzling array of brightly coloured suits and frocks at the annual Africa Day celebration in Farmleigh House on Sunday.

“I told him he could absolutely not wear them on any other day,” said Jennifer Brennan, nodding toward her husband David Sukore’s luminescent red, yellow green and black trousers

“My sister made them for me,” he said as he danced with one of the couple’s two little girls to a Justin Timeberlake tune. “I had to go all the way to Nigeria to get them.”

The Irish Aid-organised day is now a regular event for the couple. “It is brilliant, the atmosphere and the music are fantastic,” he said. “You don’t normally get to see so many bright colours here.”

As he spoke his wife nodded . “It ’s great fun but it is more than that. It is important for the children to see a bit of their African heritage even if they were more interested in the picnic.”

Nomawethu and Kutloano from Lesotho at Africa Day 2017 in Farmleigh Estate in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Africa Day is supported by Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Photograph: Marc O’Sullivan

Fellow Africans

Dora Nyqboke from Kenya had just finished her own picnic and was equally enthusiastic about the day. “It really is great to see a bit of home in Ireland and great to meet fellow Africans, to mingle and remind ourselves of our roots. The weather is not so good this year. I think God has forsaken us,” she laughed.

Abiole Witte from Nigeria has been in Ireland for 25 years. “When I arrived it was very different. In those days you wouldn’t see anyone who looked like you and if you did see a black face you’d be like straight over to say ‘hey’. This event shows how much Ireland has changed and how much more diversity there is now. When I arrived, it was tough but this gives us hope, it gives my three children hope.”

A food stall run by people from Sierra Leone featured a spicy mix of rice and chicken. Almost all those working the stall were in direct provision. Adikaly Modu Bangura was one of them.

‘Small room’

“I’ve been in Ireland for three years. It is hard. I have this small room and just sit there all day. I am not allowed do anything else. My wife and children are in Gambia. They had to flee Sierra Leone too or they would have been killed.

“I want them to come here and I’d love to get out of direct provision. I applied for an IT course and was accepted but I wasn’t allowed do it. I am given €19.10 each week and I buy rice and phone credit so I can talk to my children. I haven’t seen them for three years. That’s the hardest thing.”

Dean Moore (16 months) at Africa Day 2017 at Farmleigh in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Photograph: Marc O’Sullivan

Chola Boylan was born in Zambia and has been in Ireland for 22 years. “It is great to see the mix of Irish and African people here, it’s phenomenal. It makes me relax a bit. Years ago I used to feel so alone and sometimes afraid but now I am at home. This day is a reminder of Africa and I love the food.”

The food she was talking about came from the Mki Nyumbai stall where beef stews, pilau rice and chapatti attracted the longest queues of the day.