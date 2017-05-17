Coillte denies staff cuts hampering forest fire prevention

Coillte has denied that staffing cuts are hampering fire prevention efforts during prolonged dry weather.

The State forestry body has also played down suggestions that “anti-forestry” elements have contributed to the large number of gorse fires which killed wildlife and damaged thousands of hectares of woodland and bog across Ireland earlier this month.

Minister of State for Agriculture Andrew Doyle has said that satellite imagery is being examined by his department to identify unauthorised burning during the specified “closed” season for clearing vegetation on land.

Mr Doyle has warned that farmers will be stripped of the 2017 Basic payment and other “area-based” schemes” if their eligible agricultural and forestry land is identified as having been burnt illegally.

Coillte is currently “gathering information” from some 40 wildfires during the extended period of dry weather which it says it will forward to the Garda.

However, it has denied local claims that staffing cuts mean that fire breaks between woodland and gorse may not be adequately maintained. It was unable to provide figures for staffing level changes over the past ten years.

Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) Connemara chairman Joe Kane distanced himself from comments attributed to an association colleague earlier this week, referring to “anti-forestry” activists lighting wildfires.

Unfair blame

Mr Kane said that farmers were being “blamed unfairly”, and no landowner would deliberately light a fire during prolonged dry weather.

“People who have nothing else to do see dry vegetation close to the road. I am talking about people who have the roads black with tyre rubber and joyriding at night,” he said.

Coillte communications director Ciaran Fallon said he had “never heard” of “anti-forestry elements” being a factor, and that staffing was not an issue in managing the 6,000 forests.

“We had 30 to 40 people in the Cloosh valley in Co Galway, moving water, beating down embers and supervising helicopter water deliveries by the Air Corps and a contractor,”he said. “We had another 100 staff ready to assist.”

However, safety was paramount, as flame height was 20m at times, with fire fronts extending up to 600m in length, he said.

More than 500 staff and contractors are trained and equipped to combat forest fires, Coillte says, and is says it has “comprehensive fire and emergency plans”.

Destroyed

Coillte believes it was the worst blaze in the Cloosh Valley forest since 1977, destroying 1,500 hectares of forestry and 2,000 hectares of bogland, impacting on wildlife and posing a risk to the Galway Wind Park which is a joint Coillte/SSE Airtricity project.

It has initiated an “incident review” and a detailed assessment of the extent and cost of the damage is underway, with early estimates at 10,000 euro a hectare.

It believes “deliberately set gorse fires set elsewhere in the valley subsequently spread onto Coillte owned forestry” during the exceptionally dry spell.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to set fires to growing vegetation from 1st March to 31st August, and the Green Party has criticised the Government for seeking to extend the controlled burning season.

Earlier this week, Green Party senator Grace O’Sullivan cited figures from the Department of Heritage showing there were just nine successful prosecutions for starting illegal fires under the Wildlife Act between 2006 and 2016, at fines of €600 each.

Figures obtained by Birdwatch Ireland under the Freedom of Information Act from ten local authorities that showed they had spent €6 million on tackling almost 6,000 forest, gorse or bog fires between 2010 and 2015.