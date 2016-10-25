Cocaine worth €5m found in ‘torpedo’ on Clare beach

An investigation is under way after Revenue seized a torpedo-type device full of drugs on a beach in Co Clare on Monday.

Customs officials discovered 75kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than €5 million in Liscannor after receiving a tip from a member of the public.

The drugs were contained in a “torpedo type” device which Revenue said may have been attached below the waterline of a cargo ship or other maritime vessel.

“However, it is not possible at this stage to say either where the drugs originated, or their intended destination,” Revenue added.

Revenue said the public should not put themselves in danger by approaching or interfering with suspicious items such as this one.

The Customs “Drugs Watch Programme” encourages those living in coastal communities, maritime personnel and people living near airfields to report unusual or suspicious activities to the customs service at 1800 295295.