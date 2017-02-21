Coast Guard rescues crew member from Russian fishing vessel

The Irish Coast Guard evacuated a seriously injured crew man from a large Russian fishing vessel on Tuesday evening. The ship was 260km off the Irish coast and the man was brought to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

He suffered serious crush injuries aboard the ship 140 nautical miles west of Kerry Head on Tuesday afternoon. The Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Centre at Valentia was alerted and began an evacuation operation.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 was tasked to airlift the casualty and was supported by the Naval Service when crew from the LÉ Róisín went aboard the fishing vessel and assisted with the airlift of the casualty.

Meanwhile, back-up support, known as Top Cover, was provided by a second Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 117, from Waterford as Rescue 115 brought the casualty ashore in Co Kerry where it refuelled before bringing him to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

According to an Irish Coast Guard spokesman, the evacuation operation was achieved in very trying weather conditions with a strong west-southwest swell and winds gusting in excess of 35mph making it difficult for the helicopters which have a range of 320km.

Tuesday evening’s evacuation is the second operation in recent weeks where the LÉ Róisín assisted the Irish Coast Guard. The Coast Guard spokesman paid tribute to the crew of the LÉ Róisín for their efficiency in operating a rigid-inflatable boat (RIB) in difficult conditions and for getting crew members on to the fishing vessel.