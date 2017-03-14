Coast Guard ‘not holding out much hope’ as search continues for missing helicopter

One crewman has been located in the search for four crew of an Irish Coast Guard air and sea rescue helicopter which is missing off the Co Mayo coast.

It is understood the crewman, who is in a critical condition, was spotted at first light by the Shannon-based Sikorsky S-92 helicopter during the search for the crew.

The Dublin-based helicopter went missing shortly off the Mayo coast shortly after 1am on Tuesday.

Wreckage has also been located in the search area between 8km and 10km off Blacksod lighthouse in north Mayo.

Irish Coast Guard acting director Eugene Clonan said he was “not holding out much hope” for the crewman or for the missing crew.

He told Newstalk Breakfast the casualty who was found in a critical condition was located among debris near the Blackrock lighthouse.

“We don’t hold out much hope for that person. Hopes are also fading for the remaining crew.”

There was no May Day call from rescue helicopter 116, he said.

It had been due to land at Blacksod Bay to refuel and when it did not arrive the alarm was raised.

“It just went off the screen. There was no May Day.”

Activity near Blacksod on Tuesday. Photograph: MarineTracker.com

He said that the helicopter was a “state of the art” aircraft and the crew were equipped with the best equipment.

“This is a dark day for the emergency services,” he later said when interviewed on RTE’s Morning Ireland.

It had been asked to provide “top cover” or support for the Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter for a medical evacuation of an injured fisherman 240km west of Blacksod.

Limited visibility

The Sikorsky S-92 has four to five hours of endurance, and refuelling is standard for long distance missions.

Weather conditions in the area were reported as reasonable but with limited visibility.

The Irish Coast Guard has said there was no indication of any difficulty during the last radio communication with Malin Head Coast Guard station.

The Sligo-based rescue helicopter R118 completed the medical evacuation of an injured fisherman 250km west of Blacksod, and is now involved in the search, along with the Shannon helicopter, an Air Corps Casa fishery protection aircraft and the RNLI Achill and Ballyglass lifeboats.

Five local fishing vessels are also participating in the search area some six miles west of Blacksod.

Malin Head Coast Guard station is co-ordinating the search effort.

In a statement after the incident, Minister for Transport Shane Ross said he wished to express his “sincere support and sympathies for all those involved, particularly those family members who are awaiting news of their loved ones.

“This is an extremely difficult time for all concerned.

“As we await further information I would like to appeal for space to be given to the relevant professionals involved in the search operation to complete their work.”

The fleet of five Sikorsky S-92 helicopters, acquired to improve capability and speed, recorded 10,000 flight hours and more than 3,100 flight hours last year, from Irish Coast Guard bases in Sligo, Waterford, Shannon and Dublin.

Irish Coast Guard volunteer Caitriona Lucas died last September during the search for a missing man off the Clare coast.

In July 1997, four Air Corps crew –Capt Dave O’Flaherty (30), Capt Mick Baker (28), winch operator Sgt Paddy Mooney (34) and winchman Cpl Niall Byrne (24) - died in a crash in Tramore, Co Waterford, on return from a rescue mission off the Waterford coast in thick fog.

The Dauphin helicopter Rescue 111 had been tasked at night to assist in the search for a small angling boat, which was located and escorted in by Helvick lifeboat.

The four crew were awarded posthumous distinguished service medals by the State, nine years after the crash.