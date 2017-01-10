Coast Guard helicopters temporarily grounded for safety checks

Irish Coast Guard helicopters have been temporarily grounded for immediate safety checks, transport chiefs have confirmed.

The Sikorsky S92s were called in for precautionary maintenance and inspections on the tail rotor after the US manufacturer issued an alert.

The move follows an incident involving an S92 on a North Sea platform last month.

It was landing on the West Franklin rig on December 28th, 2016, when it left significant gouge marks on the deck.

A spokesman for the Department of Transport said the checks were being done in rotation and at least one of the five Irish Coast Guard helicopters was being kept on duty at all times.

“We were alerted to the safety notice,” he said. “All the helicopters were due to be grounded.”

It is understood CHC Ireland, which owns the S92s used in search and rescue around Ireland, called in its engineers to carry out the precautionary work at four bases.

Sikorsky issued a notice known as an alert service bulletin relating to the tail rotors. It called for visual checks on the helicopters before the next flight.

‘Inspection action’

The company said the alert applied to all of the 280 S92s around the world and insisted it was an “inspection action, not a fleet grounding”.

A US spokeswoman for the manufacturer said: “Safety is our top priority, and Sikorsky is working closely with our customers and investigative authorities to determine the root cause of the loss of tail rotor authority in the December 28 installation landing.”

Investigations into the North Sea incident are continuing.

Sikorksy said the alert service bulletin is to define “additional interim inspection requirements for the S92 tail rotor pitch change shaft (PCS)”.

“We will further communicate findings if the investigation reveals any safety or airworthiness issues that affect the S92 helicopter fleet,” the spokeswoman said.

