Co Cork gorse fire sweeps across 350 acres of forestry

Firefighters battled to control a large gorse fire in the Gougane Barra valley in Co Cork overnight.

Four units of the Cork fire brigade tackled the blaze as it swept across the valley over the weekend.

The fire in the Gougane Barra valley burnt across over 350 acres of forestry, destroying upland wildlife and nests across the West Cork valley.

The gorse fire burned across the scenic valley, close to one popular local tourist hotel in the area.

Firefighters are believed to have the fire under control after the efforts through Sunday night.

Recent dry weather is thought to have had a factor in the quick spread of the blaze across the upland gorse in the area near the Cork and Kerry border, and hampered efforts to combat the fire.

Local fire brigades from Bantry and Castletownbere were also called to deal with a separate gorse fire in the nearby area over the weekend. The Bantry crews were fighting off a similar gorse fire that threatened to spread towards a number of houses in Glengarrif.

On Friday night the Kenmare fire brigade in the nearby county Kerry area was called in to battle a gorse fire on the Beara Way, the fire service worked into the hours of Saturday morning until the blaze was contained.