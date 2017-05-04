Closure of peat briquette factory a blow to Tipperary

Bord na Móna has confirmed the closure of its peat briquette factory outside Littleton, Co Tipperary.

The company said that following a review of its briquette production operations, it will concentrate all manufacturing at its plant in Derrinlough, Co Offaly, and close the facility at Littleton by April next year. A total of 69 people are employed full time at Littleton and dozens more are employed at a nearby peat-harvesting operation, which will also be affected by the move.

The 61 staff at Derrinlough were told their jobs will remain.

Bord na Móna said its review of peat operations was prompted by a “very significant decline in sales over the past few years”, which has been fuelled by increased competition, consumer trends, low oil prices, carbon tax and other factors.

“Ultimately we had to make a decision that ensured we had a business that could survive these challenges and safeguard the biggest number of briquetting jobs,” said head of Bord na Móna Fuels, Eddie Scaife.

The Bord na Móna group of unions said they do not accept the closure decision. “It will be opposed by our members by all legitimate means, including industrial action,” Siptu organiser John Regan said.