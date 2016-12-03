Clodagh Hawe’s family seeks to raise funds for domestic abuse victims

The mother and sister of Clodagh Hawe, who was murdered by her husband along with her three sons in August, have started a fundraising campaign in aid of women and children affected by domestic violence.

Alan Hawe murdered his wife and sons Liam (14), Niall (11) and Ryan (6) in their family home in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, on August 29th. He then killed himself.

Clodagh’s mother Mary Coll and her sister Jacqueline Connolly hope to raise at least € 50,000 by asking people to donate to Women’s Aid through their fundraising page.

Jacqueline Connolly described her sister as beautiful inside and out.

“Clodagh was warm, loving, bright and capable and she was bringing her boys Liam, Niall and Ryan up to have those same qualities. They will live on and her strength will live on. After their deaths, we want to help women who are living in fear and isolation in their own homes. So please support our fundraising appeal for Women’s Aid,” she said.

Margaret Martin, director of Women’s Aid said the organisation’s work makes a life-changing difference.

“Our thoughts and support go to Mary and Jacqueline as they speak out on behalf of Clodagh and her boys to raise awareness of the controlling and abusive nature of many homes around Ireland today,” she said.

“Their bravery and strength should be applauded and we are only too aware that only a short time has passed since they had Clodagh, Liam, Niall and Ryan cruelly taken from them. We encourage anyone living any form of physical violence including emotional abuse and control, physical violence, sexual and financial abuse, to contact our 24hr National Freephone Helpline 1800 341 900 or to visit www.WomensAid.ie.”

Ms Martin said one in five women in Ireland experience domestic abuse.

“ They need us to listen to them, and to support them and their children... But our resources are already extended to breaking point, and we need all the resources we can to keep our 24 Hour National Freephone Helpline open. It takes a lot of strength to call us. We have to be here for every woman who needs us, at any hour of the day or night.

“We encourage everyone to support Clodagh’s family’s fundraising campaign by donating whatever they can, no matter how big or small. Help them as they start to speak out for Clodagh and her boys and start building their legacy.”