Claim of weak Irish immigration checks not ‘well founded’, Minister says

A claim by the PSNI chief constable that weak immigration checks in the Republic were allowing international criminals access to the North and Britain is not “well founded”, Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has said.

Speaking in Belfast on Wednesday, Mr Flanagan disagreed with George Hamilton’s suggestion that “access into the Republic of Ireland may not have the resource assigned to it or the immigration checks” seen in the UK.

The Minister said Mr Hamilton’s remarks must be placed in the broader context of the relationship between the PSNI and gardaí which was at its “most positive and closest ever in terms of sharing information and working together”.

“I don’t believe his remarks were well founded but I do believe he did advert to challenges in the context of the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, ” he said. “A priority of the Irish Government will be to ensure the maintenance of the current invisible border across a range of issues not only in respect of security and immigration but also in terms of business and commerce.

“I accept what the chief constable has said that we face challenges and of course there will be security challenges and security implications on the matter of Brexit. ”

Mr Hamilton made his comments to the House of Commons Northern Ireland Affairs committee on Tuesday.The criticism caused “surprise” in Irish Government circles with one senior source saying immigration was primarily a matter between the Department of Justice and its British Home Office counterpart.

The source said there was strong cooperation between the two departments in trying to tackle the problem.

Consequence

Mr Flanagan characterised the heavier focus on international criminals seeking access to Britain through ports in the Republic as another consequence of Brexit.

He said in respect of immigration it was a “Dublin-London” matter and the British and Irish governments were working at the “highest level...to minimise any adverse consequences for communities”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Flanagan was in Belfast to attend the Reconciliation Networking Forum in east Belfast and later at Stormont to join Northern Secretary James Brokenshire to co-chair a review of the implementation of the November 2015 Fresh Start Agreement.

The review is also being attended by First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness and the independent unionist Minister of Justice Claire Sugden.

Mr Flanagan in addressing the reconciliation forum said a framework for dealing with the past “will never be perfect”.

It will, he said, give victims, survivors and their families “from all communities equal access to whatever truth and justice that is available in their case and provide a platform for further reconciliation”.

“There will be no easy answers and addressing the legacy of the past will not be a cost free exercise or hurt free exercise,” he added.

Troubles legacy

In advance of the review, Mr Brokenshire referred to the failure of the politicians to agree a method to address the legacy of the Troubles and provide answers for victims and survivors of the conflict.

While proposals on matters such as an Historical Investigations Unit to take over PSNI investigations of cold case murders of the Troubles were proposed in December 2014, there is no formal agreement on how to deal with the past.

The potential adoption of the 2014 proposals is being held up by a disagreement, primarily between the Mr Brokenshire’s Northern Ireland Office and Sinn Féin, over British government insistence that it can’t divulge all information about killings mainly involving the British army and RUC because of national security concerns.

Mr Brokenshire has argued that in order to protect the lives of informers and others some information must be held back.

“Constructive work continues between the UK government, the Northern Ireland Executive and the Irish Government, with progress on the outstanding points in relation to legacy,” he said. “There is still work to do, and everyone in the current process must play their part.”