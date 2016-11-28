Citizens from more than 100 countries must apply for Irish visas

Ireland has a number of work and travel agreements with states outside the European Union but, in the case of more than 100 countries, their citizens must formally apply for a visa to enter Ireland.

Visa applications can be denied for a range of reasons including insufficient documentation being provided, insufficient proof of financial self-dependency, the existence of a criminal record or affiliation to a terrorist organisation.

Immigration officers

Most visa applications typically relate to tourist or business visits to the State, and a relatively small amount concern attempts to work or study in Ireland for an extended period of time.

In the case of a number of non-EEA (European Economic Area) countries – including Australia, Brazil and the USA – a visa is not required but instead citizens must apply to immigration officers for permission to study and/or work in Ireland on an individual basis once they have arrived in the State.