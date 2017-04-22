Citizens’ Assembly votes in favour of changing abortion law

The Citizens’ Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to amend the Constitutional provision on abortion.

In the first of two ballots being voted on by the assembly on Saturday, participants that decided Article 40.3.3 should not be retained in full.

The assembly was given a ballot paper with two options. The first was that “Article 40.3.3 should be retained in full”; the second was that “Article 40.3.3 should not be retained in full”.

Of 91 voters, just 12 people voted to retain the provision in full (13 per cent), while 71 voted in favour of the second option (87 per cent).

Article 40.3.3, which was introduced as the 8th Amendment to the Constitution following a referendum in 1983, reads: “The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and, as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.”

Earlier, the chair of the Citizens’ Assembly has spoken of how all the members feel “the weight on our shoulders” as they begin their vote on the future of the Eighth Amendment.

More to follow...