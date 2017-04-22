Citizens’ Assembly votes 87% to 13% to change abortion law

The Citizens’ Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to amend the Constitutional provision on abortion.

In the first of two ballots being voted on by the assembly on Saturday, participants voted by a margin of more than six to one that Article 40.3.3 “should not be retained in full”.

The first ballot had two options: that “Article 40.3.3 should be retained in full”, or that “Article 40.3.3 should not be retained in full”.

Of 91 eligible voters, just 12 voted for the first proposition (13 per cent), while 79 voted in favour of the second (87 per cent).

There were four members of the assembly who were not eligible to vote as they were unable to attend today’s meeting.

Article 40.3.3, which was introduced as the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution following a referendum in 1983, reads: “The State acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and, as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.”

The chair of the Citizens’ Assembly Ms Justice Mary Laffoy said the result was a mandate for changing the status quo, and if implemented by the Government it would require a Constitutional referendum.

The assembly - whose work was interrupted temporarily by a powercut which struck just after the result was announced - is now to vote on a second ballot, on which there are again two options.

They are being asked if the Eighth Amendment should be repealed (deleted). Alternatively, they will be asked if the Eighth Amendment should be reformed or amended. The result of that ballot will be known at 2.30pm.

If the members vote for the Eighth Amendment to be repealed they will be asked to outline when they believe abortion should be allowed in any or all of eight different circumstances.

1) Real and substantial physical risk to the life of the woman

2) Real and substantial risk to the life of the woman by suicide.

3) Serious risk to the physical health of the woman

4) Serious risk to the mental health of the woman

5) Pregnancy as a risk of rape

6) The unborn child has a foetal abnormality that is likely to result in death before or shortly after death

8) The unborn child has a significant foetal abnormality that is not likely to result in death before or shortly after death

9) Available on request (i.e abortion on demand).

Each of these will have five further options allowing for abortion 1) never 2) Up to 12 weeks gestation only 3) up to 22 weeks gestation only 4) no restriction on gestational age and 5) no opinion.

If they vote for reform, they will first be asked if the Eighth should be replaced by a “constitutional provision that explicitly authorises the Oireachtas to legislate to address both termination of pregnancy and any rights of the unborn”.

Alternatively, they will be asked if the Eighth should be “replaced or amended with a new constitutional provision that directly addresses both termination of pregnancy and any rights of the unborn”.

On all these ballots, there will be also be an option not to state a preference.

The balloting will go on until 5pm today and Sunday morning if necessary.

The citizens may finally be asked to make recommendations to the Government about how to proceed with abortion law and maternity care.

Opening the session on Saturday, Ms Justice Laffoy praised the commitment of the members of the assembly who were citizens chosen at random from the electoral register.

“This exercise in deliberative democracy allowed us to withdraw from the polarising perspectives and begin first and foremost with the facts,” Ms Justice Laffoy said.

“The process we followed saw us begin with facts and divest ourselves of opinion. Consequently, we did not follow the more familiar path on this topic where equal time is provided to each side of the argument.

“I believe this has contributed greatly to the standard of information that we have received on this topic. We also listened carefully to your feedback and our work programme evolved with your valuable inputs.”

“Given the level of commitment you have shown to date I have no doubt that you will show equal commitment to the task ahead of us this weekend.”