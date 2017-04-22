Citizens’ Assembly to vote on Eighth Amendment

Members of the Citizens’ Assembly will decide on Saturday morning whether or not to recommend that the Eighth Amendment should be retained.

The 95 remaining members of the assembly will vote at 11am on the first of a possible four ballots on the future of the Eighth Amendment on abortion. The ballot result will be known at midday.

The first ballot will be the most critical one. The members will be asked to vote on two options. The first is that “Article 40.3.3 should be retained in full”. The second is that “Article 40.3.3 should not be retained in full”.

If a majority of members vote that Article 40.3.3 should be retained in full, the assembly will not proceed any further.

If they decide the Eighth Amendment should not be retained in full, the assembly will then proceed to a second ballot. There will again be given two options. They will be asked if the Eighth Amendment should be repealed (deleted). Alternatively, they will be asked if the Eighth Amendment should be reformed or amended. The result of that ballot will be known at 2.30pm. They will also be allowed to not state a preference.

If the members vote for the Eighth Amendment to be repealed they will be asked to outline when they believe abortion should be allowed in any or all of eight different circumstances.

1) Real and substantial physical risk to the life of the woman

2) Real and substantial risk to the life of the woman by suicide.

3) Serious risk to the physical health of the woman

4) Serious risk to the mental health of the woman

5) Pregnancy as a risk of rape

6) The unborn child has a foetal abnormality that is likely to result in death before or shortly after death

8) The unborn child has a significant foetal abnormality that is not likely to result in death before or shortly after death

9) Available on request (i.e abortion on demand).

Each of these will have five further options allowing for abortion 1) never 2) Up to 12 weeks gestation only 3) up to 22 weeks gestation only 4) no restriction on gestational age and 5) no opinion.

If they vote for reform, they will first be asked if the Eighth should be replaced by a “constitutional provision that explicitly authorises the Oireachtas to legislate to address both termination of pregnancy and any rights of the unborn”.

Alternatively, they will be asked if the Eighth should be “replaced or amended with a new constitutional provision that directly addresses both termination of pregnancy and any rights of the unborn”. On all these ballots, there will be also be an option not to state a preference.

The balloting will go on until 5pm today and Sunday morning if necessary.

The citizens may finally be asked to make recommendations to the Government about how to proceed with abortion law and maternity care.