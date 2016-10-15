Citizens’ Assembly on abortion to meet on Saturday

The Citizens’ Assembly will meet for the first time at Dublin Castle on Saturday afternoon. It will be launched by the Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

The Assembly, made up of 99 people selected by pollsters Red C, will discuss a possible change to the legal ban on abortion and will be chaired by the Supreme Court judge Mary Laffoy.

The 99 people selected are representative of the electorate in terms of gender, age and geography. They have not been asked their views on the issue of abortion.

How the Eighth Amendment came to be

The proceedings of the assembly will be broadcast live on the internet.

The assembly will discuss the future of the constitutional ban on abortion in several sessions over the coming months, probably seeking submissions and input from interested groups and relevant experts.

It will then make its conclusions in a report to the Oireachtas. The expectation in Government is that this report will be delivered in the first half of next year.

The report will first go to an Oireachtas committee which may hold hearings before making its recommendations to the Government. Any proposal to either repeal or replace article 40.3.3 would have to be passed by the Dáil, and ultimately put to the people in a referendum.

An Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll has shown this month that more than half the voters would repeal the Eighth Amendment for limited reasons, in cases of rape and fatal foetal abnormality.

The Taoiseach will address the gathering this afternoon, which will then go into private session to discuss rules, procedures and a work programme. The assembly will begin its deliberations at the next meeting, in Malahide in north Dublin, on October 25th.