Charles and Camilla begin Irish trip with visit to Heaney country

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla began a four-day visit to the island of Ireland by travelling to the spiritual heartland of the late Seamus Heaney in Co Derry on Tuesday.

The British royal couple are spending Tuesday and Wednesday on engagements in Northern Ireland before travelling to Dublin on Wednesday evening where they will be greeted by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin.

During the visit , the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin to commemorate those who died in the 1916 Easter Rising and first World War.

In Bellaghy Prince Charles made reference to Northern Ireland’s troubled past and to how Seamus Heaney was a poet who saw “difference as opportunities for understanding and exchange” and how in his home place he learned “what it is to belong and with grace and generosity extended that belonging to the world”.

This will be Prince Charles and Camilla’s third visit to the Republic in the past three years. During his May 2015 visit the couple travelled to Mullaghmore in Co Sligo where his great-uncle Lord Louis Mountbatten and three others were killed in an IRA bombing in 1979.

Strength and vitality

Buckingham Palace said that as on the two previous occasions “this visit will showcase the strength and vitality of the connections between the United Kingdom and Ireland, and the friendship and partnership that has defined our relationship over recent years.

“The Prince and Duchess’s programme will allow them to honour those men and women whose sacrifice in times of conflict shaped our two countries’ shared history; and to celebrate all that we do together to cement peace and secure a prosperous future,” the palace statement added.

Other highlights of the visit to the Republic will include an engagement at Kilkenny Castle, where they will hear traditional music and watch a hurling match.

Prince Charles will tour the United Nations Training School Ireland at the Curragh Camp while the Duchess of Cornwall will visit the Irish National Stud in Kildare.

In Dublin, Prince Charles also will meet Taoiseach Enda Kenny. They will conclude their visit on Friday by attending a reception at the British ambassador’s residence in Dublin.

HomePlace

The British royal couple began their visit at lunchtime at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace arts and literary centre in Bellaghy, Co Derry and also met the late poet’s widow Marie and children, Christopher, Michael and Catherine.

They took time to view the interactive exhibition and examine exhibits at the centre which is dedicated to the memory of the Nobel Laureate.

During the visit students from the Rainey post-primary school in Magherafelt, Co Derry performed an excerpt from Heaney’s The Burial At Thebes in the centre’s 189-seater Helicon performance space.

Actress Laura Pyper read extracts from Heaney’s poem Clearances while local musicians conducted by Derry-born producer, arranger and musician Frank Gallagher played a suite of Irish music.

Prince Charles was an enthusiast of Heaney’s poetry, and last October for British national poetry day recorded a reading of his poem, The Shipping Forecast. Heaney also gave classes at two of Prince Charles’s literary summer schools.

Heaney met Prince Charles a number of times, describing him as “affable and smart in company”.

Prince Charles referred to how at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday night Belfast composer Neil Martin is performing the world premiere of Song After Rain, which was commissioned by the prince and which celebrates the three cultures on the island, Irish, Ulster Scots and English.

Greater harmony

“I hope in some way therefore that this work will come to show how our varied histories, voices and traditions can come to create all the greater harmony when they come together,” the prince said. “After all, it is differences that make harmony possible even as it is the barriers that have been overcome that make friendship all the stronger.”

On the first day of his visit Prince Charles and Camilla also visited the Altnagelvin Hospital state-of-the-art cancer centre in Derry, which provides treatment for patients from both sides of the Border.