Charges for Danielle McLaughlin’s murder to be filed by mid-May

The charge sheet for the rape and murder of Irish woman Danielle McLaughlin in India last month is likely to be filed in a local magistrate’s court by mid-May, police said on Tuesday.

Inspector Filomeno Costa, investigating the 28-year-old’s murder in Goa, told The Irish Times that all “exhibits” associated with her, including her clothing and other personal belongings, had been dispatched to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad, southern India, for examination.

Once the laboratory submitted its report, the Goa police would file a charge sheet for Ms McLaughlin’s rape and murder in the Canacona Magistrate’s court in southern Goa, close to the beach where her body was discovered on March 14th.

Insp Costa said investigations into the murder had been “completed” and one 24-year old man has been charged with raping and killing Ms McLaughlin.

He said the police were not looking for any others suspects, unless some further evidence surfaced.

Police identified the arrested man as Vikas Bhagat, who was facing multiple charges of theft and petty crime in Goa, and had been released on bail in early February in one of these cases.

Police said Ms McLaughlin was last seen a day before her body was found, dancing at a party on the beach along with Bhagat and several others as they celebrated Holi, the Hindu spring festival of colours.

A postmortem report revealed that McLaughlin’s death was caused by “brain damage and neck constriction”. She had also been raped, police said.

Slow system

After the police file the charge sheet, the trial would begin but in India’s notoriously slow judicial system it could take several years before coming to fruition.

Meanwhile the solicitor representing the family of the murdered Donegal woman says they are seeking any photographic or video images from the Holi Festival which she attended before she was murdered,

Des Doherty told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the Truth for Danielle Campaign, which was launched by her family in recent days, hopes to find some evidence which will be of assistance to police.

He said that any images so far have indicated there were many people using phones and cameras at the Holi, the Hindu spring festival, in Palolem, a coastal village in Goa. “If we can get any information, document, video that will help we will share with the authorities,” he said.

Mr Doherty added that they will look at all the footage in an effort to identify everyone who was at the festival.

He said he “had to have confidence” in the Indian judicial system. As an officer of the court in his own jurisdiction it was not up to him to express criticism in another jurisdiction.

Members of the public might feel more comfortable sharing any information they have with Ms McLaughlin’s family, he said.

Footage

A spokesman for the Truth for Danielle Campaign said: “At this time we are especially interested in any mobile phone or cellular device footage that you may have, if you were present in Goa for the Holi Festival in the area of the Festival Valley at Palolem Beach and Colomb Bay on March 13th, 2017, and the days leading up to March 13th, 2017.

“We are seeking to identify all potential witnesses from the footage and photographs that so many people have already sent to us.

“If you feel that you can help at all please upload what images or footage you have with date, time and location, identifying any person that you can. Any assistance will be invaluable and much appreciated by Danielle’s family, friends and legal team.”

A childhood friend of Ms McLaughlin has already released a music single to raise money to support the justice campaign. Anyone with information can upload images and footage to christytduffy@gmail.com or can contact Mr Doherty on des@desmondjdoherty.com.

–(Additional reporting: PA)