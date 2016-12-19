‘Cash for ash’ row: Donaldson says SDLP and SF playing politics

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said on Monday Arlene Foster has no case to answer in the so called “cash for ash” scandal and has criticised the SDLP and Sinn Féin for playing politics with the issue.

The Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness repeated his demand on Sunday that Ms Foster, the DUP First Minister, stand aside pending the outcome of a judiciary-led investigation into the controversial Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

The Assembly has been recalled and on Monday Ms Foster will deliver a statement on the green energy programme, the alleged mishandling of which is expected to cost the taxpayer in the North more than £400 million (€478 million).

The DUP supports an independent investigation “free from partisan political interference”, but Sinn Féin is demanding a judicial-led inquiry.

Mr Donaldson said Sinn Féin was not in a position to “set themselves up as the moral authority on politics” when Gerry Adams, the party’s president refused to co-operate on the Brian Stack case.

Mr Donaldson told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland he was happy for the issue to go to an independent inquiry, but added that it was important to have it completed quickly.

‘Grave situation’

On the same programme, the SDLP’s Colm Eastwood called on Ms Foster to step aside if she wanted to retain the confidence of the people of Northern Ireland in “this very grave situation.”

Mr Donaldson said Mr Eastwood’s accusations were “inaccurate and untrue.”

Mr Donaldson said that Ms Foster had tried to rectify the problems with the energy scheme and had approached the experts who designed it.

“During her time there was an underspend in this scheme. The case is that there is the possibility of overspending in the future. She has said she is continuing to try to find a solution to the problem and to rein in the overspending,” he said.

He said the SDLP’s call for Ms Foster to step aside was “playing party politics.”

He added Ms Foster was happy to go before the Public Accounts Committee and has made clear that she has nothing to hide.

“She took the initiative to call back the Assembly and the SDLP are using that as an opportunity to take the First Minister out.

“She is not running away. Arlene Foster was not the Minister with responsibility for this scheme. This scheme was Jonathan Bell’s responsibility, he has made allegations about special advisers. Some of those allegations have now been proven as not true.”

Public disquiet

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said his party is not in wrecking mode and warned there will be grave consequences if Ms Foster does not step down.

“We’re on a collision course, all of which was set by the DUP’s handling of this crisis. It all happened on their watch,” he said.

Mr Murphy said there was an impact on public funding and that in order to restore public confidence there was a need for a full, transparent investigation.

“Our proposal is for her to step aside until a preliminary report is completed.

Mr Murphy told RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke show that the DUP has “failed to grasp the level of public disquiet.”

Potential to collapse Stormont

Disagreement between the coalition partners on how matters should be progressed has the potential to collapse Stormont and lead to elections next year.

The DUP has repeatedly claimed that neither the party nor Ms Foster has anything “to hide” and rejects the idea of her standing aside, which Mr McGuinness said was what he would do in the circumstances.

The DUP said Ms Foster would not be taking direction from Mr McGuinness, who asked her in a phone call on Friday to reflect on her position.

Ms Foster was the minister in charge at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment when the scheme was set up in 2012.

Strangford MLA Jonathan Bell, who took over from Ms Foster at the department, alleged in an interview last week that senior DUP party figures interfered to keep it open last year despite concern about its spiralling costs.

The business of the department has now been incorporated into the new economy ministry headed by the DUP’s Simon Hamilton, who has released documents he says have satisfied him that there was “no cleansing of records” and that “Mr Bell’s account is seriously at variance from the facts”.

Mr Bell has now been suspended from the party.

Mr Murphy said Mr Bell’s comments had “opened up a whiff of corruption” and that it was the responsibility of Stormont and the parties involved to ensure the issue is properly investigated.