Capt Dara Fitzpatrick: ‘It is a consolation she had no regrets,’ sister says

The sister of Capt Dara Fitzpatrick, who died after the Irish Coast Guard helicopter crashed off the north Mayo coast yesterday has said it is “a consolation” to the family that she had “no regrets, that she did what she wanted.”

Niamh Fitzpatrick said her sister “loved her job, she worked hard, she was excellent at it.”

Capt Fitzpatrick (45) was taken from the sea in the early hours of yesterday morning by the RNLI Achill lifeboat, after Malin Coast Guard station issued a Mayday alert and tasked a number of units.

The mother of a three-year-old boy, she died in the crash which occurred when the Dublin-based Sikorsky rescue helicopter was approaching Blacksod lighthouse for refuelling.

Speaking from the mortuary in Castlebar where the family had spent the night with Capt Fitzpatrick’s remains, Ms Fitzgerald said: “I can’t yet say ‘she was’ - she is, all about family.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said that when her sister could not get into Aer Lingus she took an alternative route after someone gave her the gift of a half hour helicopter trip.

“She showed promise and went on to become the first female commercial pilot in the country and the first female captain.

“It never occurred to Dara that she couldn’t do this because she was female. There was never any question of her gender.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said that her sister had recently taken the helicopter to a school in Rathfarnham in Dublin where she talked about her work to children.

“She loved talking to children. That’s what she was about.”

Recently Capt Fitzpatrick had undergone ‘dunker’ training and told her family afterwards that she knew there were risks in her job, but that because of the training, she and her crew were ready and the training would kick in if something happened.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Ms Fitzpatrick said that her sister had always done what she wanted in her life and career. Speaking about Capt Fitzparick’s adopted son Fionn, she said, “They say it takes a village to raise a child, well he has a village around him now who will raise him on her behalf.”

A ‘sunny presence’

Capt Fitzpatrick was described by her former colleague Jim Griffin who worked with Capt Fitzpatrick in Dunmore East Coast Guard, said she was greatly respected by her colleagues.

“Dara was an exceptional lady, she was assertive, elegant, a very calm presence,” Mr Griffin said.

“We worked on a weekly basis. I can’t say enough about Dara.”

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast he said that Capt Fitzpatrick embraced everything to do with water and sea safety and was always a “sunny presence welcoming everyone with open arms.”

Mr Griffin said the emergency services are a very tight knit community in general. “It is a small community, we all know each other.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Wayne Jacob from Tramore told of his encounter with Capt Fitzpatrick when he was rescued.

“I was winched on board and received assurances from the winchman. I looked to the cockpit and there was a smile, I could see her lip sync ‘are you ok.’

That smile stuck with me.”

Mark McGibney of Dun Laoghaire RNLI as “passionate” about her job and “proud of her team”.

“We met Dara over the last few years, face to face. I’d be off in charge of the lifeboat, she’s in charge of her helicopter. You couldn’t drag her away from that helicopter over to the lifeboat station.

“We’d say ’come over have a cup of tea, the lads will look after that auld thing’ but she just would not leave the helicopter. She wanted to stay there and she wanted to show it off to everybody - ‘this is my helicopter, I’m the captain here,’ and she’d be dragging children on and parents. That’s just the way she was about her job. How passionate she was about it, she wanted everybody to know about it,” Mr Gibney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.