Cancer-stricken dog saved by generosity of Irish Guide Dogs

A visually impaired student whose cancer-stricken guide dog needs urgent treatment will undergo life saving surgery thanks to the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

UCC arts student Dara Ó Cinnéide was told last week that his six-year-old golden retriever Patsy, would die in two or three months without surgical intervention.

Mr Ó Cinnéide, who is from Tralee, Co Kerry, told Cork’s 96FM that he had failed to purchase pet insurance and did not have the money to foot a bill for surgery that would costs thousands.

“I, through procrastination, never got any pet insurance. And the vet bills have been stacking up. I just panicked as she needs the operation next week. I have the dog five years. She is my world. The vets say she needs the surgery next week. Without it she won’t see Christmas.

“The surgery, all going well, will give her another few years. I put pet insurance on the long finger because she was young and I thought she was invincible. Then she was over five and most places don’t take insurance after five years old,” he said.

Mr Ó Cinnéide has been “penny pinching” to pay Patsy’s vet bills to date and set up a Go Fund Me page last week in order to highlight his plight. Friends and family have also come to his assistance. Dara says he has been humbled by the response of the public.

“They have been very generous. The vets say they will do the surgery. I have been paying it off bit by bit so far.”

Mr Ó Cinnéide says Patsy has changed his life in “unimaginable” ways.

“She is gentle, moody, stubborn and most importantly my best friend and world. She has changed my life in ways unimaginable.”

David McCarthy of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind contacted Mr Ó Cinnéide to tell him that there is no need for him to be out of pocket.

“We have hundreds of owners of guide dogs across the country and a lot of them would be in Dara’s situation and wouldn’t have insurance for one reason or another.

“Insurance is no different to health insurance, it can be the first thing to go when things get tight.”

Mr McCarthy said that the organisation would never see a guide dog owner “stuck”.

“Dara knows that if it is a situation where the costs need to be covered, we would be covering it. What we do usually with our owners is we work out a deal where a guide dog owner can fund some of the cost of the treatment. But if they can’t fund any of the costs then Irish Guide Dogs would look after the cost of that,” he said.

Mr McCarthy said that the health of the guide dogs was of utmost importance to the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and that they receive one or two calls per month from owners who are in difficulty.

“It is not an easy conversation to have. People feel they can’t ask for that kind of help. The good news here is that Patsy is going to be looked after.”