Calls for public to report Halloween bonfire stockpiling

Safety preparations are under way ahead of Halloween with Dublin Fire Brigade calling on Dubliners to take all measures needed to ensure people can enjoy this year’s celebrations safely.

Dublin City Council and Dublin Fire Brigade are due to launch a campaign next week promoting how to enjoy Halloween safely, while raising awareness of illegal bonfires across the capital.

The council is calling on members of the public to report the stockpiling of materials like pallets, tyres and old furniture which could be used in a bonfire to the Litter Hotline on 1800 251 500.

The council has warned that bonfires present “a significant health and safety risk”, can lead to “serious injury” and can also cause damage to private and public property with repair costs running into thousands of euro.

It has also recommended not to leave material lying around that may be used in a bonfire including garage or garden shed items such as petrol, white spirits, diesel, aerosols, batteries, tins of paint, bottles and tyres.

People are advised to contact their local authority if they see a bonfire being built or lit close to buildings, tress, overhead cables, underground services or car parking areas.

Parents should also explain the dangers of illegal fireworks and bonfires to their children and teenagers, says the council.

The ISPCA is reminding pet owners to take extra precautions with their animals over the Halloween weekend to ensure their animals’ safety and wellbeing both inside and outside the home.

The animal welfare group warned that bonfires and fireworks could be stressful and dangerous for animals and the unusual noise and activity could drive pets to extreme behaviour. It recommended that pet owners take extra care to keep their animals inside over Halloween and leave them in a quiet room in the house where they will not be disturbed by the loud noises.

The ISPCA also called on people lighting a bonfire to check all wood, scrub and leaves for hedgehogs who begin hibernation at this time of year and often sleep in wood piles or heavy brush.