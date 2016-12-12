Call for urgent action on Ibrahim Halawa ahead of trial

The Government must act “with urgency” to protect Ibrahim Halawa’s human rights ahead of his impending trial in Egypt on Tuesday, the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has said.

The 20-year-old Irish citizen has been detained in Egypt since August 2013 and the trial on his alleged involvement in disturbances at the Fateh mosque in Cairo has already been adjourned 16 times.

In a statement, the commission urged the Government to continue to intervene on behalf of Mr Halawa.

“The commission is clear that the circumstances of Ibrahim’s arrest and ongoing detention give rise to a number of serious human rights issues, including in relation to the circumstances of his arrest and detention as a minor, his continuing lack of access and right to a fair trial, and his right to freedom from torture and inhuman and degrading treatment,” it read.

Reiterated its call

“Ahead of an expected cross-party Oireachtas delegation to Egypt, the commission has reiterated its call on the Government to continue to press with urgency at the highest level for Ibrahim Halawa’s human rights under international law to be upheld,” it was added.

In various open letters, Mr Halawa has claimed to be the subject of degrading treatment, beatings and other human rights violations during his prolonged detention.

His sisters Fatima, Omaima and Somaia have prominently campaigned for their sibling’s release over the last three years and have complained of inaction on the State’s behalf.