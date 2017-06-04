Call for new law on dangerous dogs after woman dies in Galway attack

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman from injuries sustained when she was attacked by dogs in Co Galway on Sunday.

The woman, who has been named locally as Teresa McDonagh, aged in her 60s, had called to a relative’s house at Knockarasser in the Moycullen area.

It is understood she was set upon by two dogs, described as Bull Mastiffs. She sustained serious injuries and was found dead at the scene.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the house after 3pm.

Ms McDonagh’s body was taken to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem.

Ms McDonagh was very well known in the Moycullen area. The community rallied around her and her husband, Eddie, in 2015 when their son Brendan, a jockey, sustained serious injuries in Thailand in a motorbike accident. He required emergency surgery and lost his foot.

Gardaí in Salthill are investigating Sunday’s incident and are treating Ms McDonagh’s death as a tragic accident. It is understood that the two dogs have been put down.

Dog behaviour expert Nanci Creedon said there was an urgent need to update legislation. She called for an awareness campaign on dog handling and ownership. The current legislation on controlling dogs only related to public property, she added.