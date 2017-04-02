CAB officers investigating west Dublin gang seize luxury car

A luxury car and illegal drugs were seized during a raid by officers on 12 locations in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

The items were taken by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau investigating a west Dublin organised-crime gang. The raids were on private homes and business premises, gardaí said.

The bureau was supported by the Special Crime Task Force, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Dublin Regional Armed Response Unit and gardaí from Clondalkin and Ronanstown Garda districts.

No arrests were made during this phase of the investigation and no other assets were seized. The investigation continues.