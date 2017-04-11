Bus strike goes on: crisis talks end without agreement

Talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) on the ongoing Bus Éireann strike broke down early on Tuesday without agreement.

Unions have now referrred a number of issues to the Labour Court and the company has agreed to attend, according to a statement from Bus Éireann released on Tuesday morning. It added that the company had sought an early hearing given the urgency of the financial situation.

“While progress was made and agreement was reached to eliminate many work practise inefficiencies, an offer made by the company that would help to deliver financial viability was rejected by the Trade Unions representing the driver grade”, the statement said.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused as a result of the ongoing industrial action.”

The strike, which is now in its 18th day, has caused travel disruption nationwide as no Bus Éireann services, except school routes, have operated since March 24th.

We regret that the majority of our services are not operating due to indefinite industrial action by unions #strike https://t.co/sZl6s1jnTl — Bus Eireann (@Buseireann) March 26, 2017

After 16 days of intensive negotiations at the WRC, talks have broken down without agreement https://t.co/5XPSQ6DsUW — Bus Eireann (@Buseireann) April 11, 2017

Arriving at the talks on Monday morning, Siptu organiser Willie Noone said it was hoped the talks would result in a set of proposals which could provide for a return to work by striking bus drivers by Tuesday.

Mr Noone said, however, there would be redundancies probably “in excess” of the figure of 120 which was the subject of speculation in the media at the weekend.

The dispute centres on a proposed survival plan at the company, which involves significant cuts to workers’ pay and conditions. Talks have been under way since last Wednesday.

Hard decisions

Mr Noone said the role of the union in the talks was to protect as many “decent” jobs as possible. However, he said the decision on how many people the company employed and the extent of the service was a matter for policy-makers.

“Some hard decisions will be made by this evening. If we don’t get those decisions in our favour, it is going to change the whole concept of how public transport is provided in this country. Everyone knows that now,” he said.

“Our members are expecting a proposal that will come out and that will protect their conditions of employment.”

Mr Noone said the union was trying to influence policy-makers, but the success of this would only be seen in the proposals which emerge on Monday night.

“We can’t predict what is going to be in those proposals. Our members will ultimately decide whether they are good enough or not . . . There is no further place to go after this evening,” he said.