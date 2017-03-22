Bus Éireann to implement controversial cost measures

Bus Éireann is to implement unilaterally controversial work practice changes and efficiency measures at the company with immediate effect, in a move which could trigger an all-out strike by staff.

Acting chief executive Ray Hernan confirmed the moves in a letter to staff on Wednesday.

The board of Bus Éireann held a special meeting on Wednesday to authorise the letter.

In the letter, Mr Hernan also said that an overall survival plan for the company, which will be presented to the firm’s board next Monday, would involve some job losses.

However, he said it would also provide some opportunities for staff.

He said that, given the stance of trade unions representing staff at the company, there was no basis for further talks between the unions and company management on the State-owned transport firm’s financial crisis.

“We deferred critical cost measures while [engaged in talks with unions] at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), but these can no longer be deferred. Maintaining the status quo now is simply not an option.”

He repeated that, based on the current financial trends, Bus Éireann would be insolvent within a few months.

He said losses for the first two months of the year were 41 per cent higher than in the same period last year.

Mr Hernan said it was deeply disappointing that the company could not reach agreement with trade unions on achieving necessary payroll cost savings through the elimination of what were agreed to be inefficient work practices, in order to prevent insolvency.

“Numerous clarifications requested by the unions over the last two months have been provided in a bid to progress the changes to address the critical financial position of the company.

“However, this process has not yielded a resolution. Our responsibility to ensure Bus Éireann can successfully address its impending insolvency and ensure it becomes a viable, efficient and competitive organisation - with an ability to survive long-term - has not been given the critical regard it deserves.

“This vital requirement must be acknowledged for any talks to be meaningful.

“In this regard, while inefficiencies have been acknowledged and accepted by unions, there was a refusal at the WRC to accept any reduction of earnings, including unnecessary overtime earnings.

“In their latest clarification, the unions have, in a very general way, indicated a willingness to negotiate and accept a loss of overtime earnings.

“However, it is now very clear that this willingness only relates to ad-hoc overtime, which amounts to less than €0.5 million in a full year.

“Given the unions’ current position, there is no prospect of the situation changing and, as a result, no basis for talks reconvening.

“Difficult decisions must subsequently be taken to safeguard our company’s future - and as I have consistently said, I am committed to safeguarding basic wages and the maximum number of jobs possible.”

Mr Hernan said a review the company’s structure was now almost complete.

“These proposals will be presented to the board on Monday, March 27th next, and structural changes will commence at the appropriate time, subject to board approval and the necessary funding being secured.

“The board of directors have a fiduciary duty to Bus Éireann and must act to ensure its survival by all appropriate and timely means.

“Following approval today by the board, we will now implement changes to work practices that will result in immediate cost savings.

“Our concern is underpinned by a genuine belief that Bus Éireann must have the cost structure that will enable it to tender successfully to retain existing, or win, new business.

“In 2019, our existing PSO direct award contract will expire and, if we are to successfully retain these PSO routes, we must become more efficient.”

Shane Ross

On Wednesday, Minister for Transport Shane Ross repeated that he would not become involved in Bus Éireann’s plan for dealing with the financial crisis at the company.

Mr Ross said: “It is not for me to intervene between management and unions in this particular dispute, and I certainly would not be intervening to approve or disapprove of the plan going ahead at the moment.

“I have made it absolutely clear that my intention during the dispute is to keep as far away from it as possible and to leave it to the two parties involved.

“I would not be doing anything which would stand in the way of that plan or intervene in that plan.

“I urge the management and unions as far as I possibly can to discuss and get down to talks as fast as possible in front of the WRC or Labour Court and use the institutions of the State to resolve this dispute.

“It is not up to me to take sides in it, it is up to them to resolve the industrial relations problems.”

The Minister said it would be the duty of his department to get involved in structural reform at the company if that is necessary, but not to get involved in an industrial relations dispute

Last Thursday, the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) questioned how the losses which the company has argued are pushing Bus Éireann to the brink of insolvency were accumulated and calculated.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said his office had been inundated with queries from driver members asking why, if the company’s deficit was €9.4million, there was a requirement to seek €5million in overtime savings.