Bus Éireann strike talks set to resume

Talks between unions and management at Bus Éireann aimed at resolving the all-out strike at the company are resuming this morning at the Workplace Relations Commission.

On Saturday, some sources close to the negotiations described the process as “very challenging”.

The strike has now been under way for 16 days.

It has brought all Bus Éireann services, with the exception of school transport, to a halt.

The dispute centres on moves by management at the State-owned transport company to introduce unilaterally new cost-saving efficiency measures and work practice changes.

The company is arguing that these moves are essential to stave off insolvency.

However, unions at the company are concerned that the moves could result in significant reductions in staff earnings.

The talks, which have been been under way since Wednesday, are understood to be focusing on the issue of pay and earnings.