Bus Éireann strike: ‘Slow’ progress reported in ongoing talks

Talks have continued overnight at the Workplace Relations Commission in an attempt to resolve the all-out strike at Bus Éireann.

Sources on Friday morning described the process as “slow”.

The strike, which has brought all Bus Éireann services with the exception of school transport to a halt, entered its 15th day on Friday.

The dispute centres on moves by management at the State-owned transport company to introduce cost-saving efficiency measures and work practice reforms without agreement with the unions. Unions are concerned the management plans will result in significant loss of earnings for members, claiming Bus Éireann drivers would lose up to €300 per week in earnings

There is no evidence this morning of the so-called “wildcat” strikes on other public transport services that caused huge disruption to commuters last Friday when striking Bus Éireann staff picketed Irish Rail, Dublin Bus and Dart depots.

There had been some reports of slight progress achieved in the talks on Thursday.

Management argues the measures are essential to stave off impending insolvency, warning that the company could run out of money next month.