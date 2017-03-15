Bus Éireann signals new talks with unions on cost savings

Bus Éireann has signalled there could be further talks with trade unions aimed at reaching an agreement on a survival plan for the company.

The company said its board had decided to seek written clarification from unions regarding their positions on cost-saving measures.

Following the collapse of previous talks last Monday the company said that while the unions were prepared to accept and acknowledge that inefficiencies existed, they had refused “ to accept any reduction of earnings, including unnecessary overtime earnings”.

It is expected that the clarification being sought by the company will centre on whether this is the exact position of trade unions.

Unions have warned that any move by the company to impose cuts to terms and conditions without agreement will lead to an immediate all-out strike at the state-owned bus company.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bus Éireann said: “Due to the perilous state of the company’s finances and the failure to reach agreement with unions at the Workplace Relations Committee last Monday, the board of Bus Éireann convened this morning to hear management outline a number of cost-saving options which could be urgently implemented.

“Before implementing these options, the board have now sought written clarification from unions in relation to their position. Subject to this clarification, which is expected today, there may be an opportunity to re-engage in time-limited talks.

“The board will re-convene again to approve the implementation of cost saving measures, which must be taken to avoid the risk of insolvency .”

The move is likely to trigger strike action at the loss-making state-owned transport company.

Bus Éireann has argued that it lost over €9 million last year, recorded a deficit of €1.5 million in January this year and on current trends will face insolvency by May.

The company’s board met on Wednesday to consider its future strategy in the aftermath of the breakdown of talks between unions and management at the company on a survival plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unions representing the 2,600 staff at Bus Éireann have warned of an all-out indefinite strike in the event of the company imposing changes to staff terms and conditions without agreement.