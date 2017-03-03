Bus Éireann seeks talks at Workplace Relations Commission

Bus Éireann is calling on trade unions involved in an industrial dispute to engage in talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Management at the bus company are frustrated at the lack of engagement by the unions, according to spokeswoman Nicola Cooke.

Unions representing the 2,600 staff at Bus Éireann are to stage an indefinite all-out strike from next Monday in protest at the unilateral imposition by management of a controversial survival plan.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Friday, Ms Cooke said the company does not want to see its 110,000 daily customers discommoded by the threatened industrial action.

She said if the strikes takes place it will cost the company €500,000 per day while at present the company is losing €50,000 a day and is in a financial crisis.

She said that Bus Éireann has written to the unions with a list of 55 measures which involved changes in work practices, but that the unions were not engaging with them.

On Thursday, the National Bus and Railway Union (NRBU) said the prospect of a resolution is becoming “extremely difficult if not impossible” due to the complexity of the dispute.

The union told its members to prepare for the “mother of all public transport disputes”.

“We think it only reasonable that we would alert people to the fact that the complexities of this dispute make reaching a resolution within the period between now and midnight on Sunday extremely difficult if not nigh on impossible,” said general secretary Dermot O’Leary.

Bus Éireann has said cost-saving measures at the centre of the dispute must be introduced on Monday as the company’s financial position is now critical.

Siptu and the NBRU said their members would stop work on Monday, the same day management indicated it would implement 55 measures – mainly involving work practice changes and new efficiency initiatives – aimed at tackling the financial crisis at the company.