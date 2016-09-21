Bus Éireann seeks lower terms and conditions for staff

Management at Bus Éireann is seeking to separate its loss-making Expressway service from the rest of the company and introduce lower terms and conditions for staff.

In a letter to the company’s 2,600 workers on Wednesday its chief executive Martin Nolan also said no pay rises could be contemplated at this time.

He said Bus Éireann’s finances were in a critical position and that a minimum €7million financial turnaround was needed.

Mr Nolan said its commercial Expressway inter-regional coach service was facing challenges from growing competition and increasing costs.

Management at Bus Éireann is meeting with trade unions at the Workplace Relations Commission this morning.

Mr Nolan said the company wanted to “separate the Expressway product entirely from the rest of the business and implementing new terms and conditions for staff within the expressway product.”

“It is proposed to sub contract a number of routes within the plan but it is expected that all routes currently operated will continue to operate.”

The general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union Dermot O’Leary warned cuts at Bus Éireann could lead to wider industrial action in the transport sector.

He said his union already had a mandate from members in the company for strikes in the event of cuts being imposed without agreement.

Mr O’Leary also signalled industrial action could spread to the country’s railways - which also form part of the broader CIÉ group.

He said he had been told by some rail workers that they would not tolerate seeing the wages of colleagues in the CIÉ bus companies decimated.

He said rail workers were not at present in dispute with their employer and he could not allow them to take industrial action.

However, he said he “was not in control of everyone who moved around the city in terms of trains and buses”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willie Noon of Siptu said it would not be acceptable to his union for Bus Éireann not only to state there was no money for pay rises but also that more cuts could be necessary.