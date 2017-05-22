Bus Éireann row: NBRU to decide on Labour court proposals

Staff in Bus Éireann represented by the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) will today decide on whether to accept Labour Court recommendations aimed at resolving the long-running dispute at the company.

Strike action over unilateral moves by management to impose cost-saving measures brought services at the State-owned transport company to a standstill for three weeks in March and April.

The strike was suspended after the Labour Court tabled settlement proposals.

Workers at the company who are represented by Siptu and the Unite trade unions have already accepted the Labour Court recommendation.

The 17-page Labour Court recommendation includes proposals for cuts of 10 per cent to earnings over €60,000, freezes on increments, and the closure of Dundalk maintenance garage.

Bus Éireann has warned it will face insolvency unless remedial actions are taken.

Meanwhile another potential row in the transport sector is also in the offing with unions representing staff at Iarnród Éireann due to attend a Labour Court hearing on Wednesday on a pay claim by staff.

Workers have sought a pay rise totalling 21 per cent over time, or at the very least, a deal equivalent to increases secured in recent disputes at the Luas and Dublin Bus of around 3.75 per cent per year.