Bus Éireann plans immediate cost-savings over 'precarious' finances

State-owned Bus Éireann has told staff it is implementing a series of cost-saving measures immediately in a bid to tackle the precarious state of its finances.

As The Irish Times reported on Saturday, the measures will include new restrictions on overtime, recruitment and on the hiring in of buses from private operators.

Flexitime working arrangements in place at present for clerical staff will be terminated from the end of this month.

The standard working day for clerical staff will revert to 9am-5.15pm from Monday to Thursday, and 9am-5pm on Friday.

The carrying over of leave into the following year will no longer be permitted.

Bus Éireann acting chief executive Ray Hernan told staff on Monday the company was “facing a very uncertain future due to the precarious state of our finances and threat of insolvency”.

Root-and-branch review

“Achieving cost competitiveness and ensuring long term future sustainability will involve a root-and-branch review of every aspect of our operations, which has already commenced. We will soon be sharing management’s plans with you and union representatives.

“To enable the business to continue trading as a going concern it is necessary for the directors to ensure that the company is capable of achieving financial viability.

“To achieve this it is essential that cost-saving measures are implemented to enable the company to achieve immediate savings. However, further savings will also be required to make us more efficient and competitive.”

As part of the measures to be put in place immediately, all non-essential/discretionary spending at the company will be banned.

A general ban on all unplanned/unrostered overtime, including rest-day working for all grades, is to be implemented.

Stricter controls on the authorisation of bus hire will be implemented immediately. All unplanned bus hire will no longer be sanctioned.

The company said exceptions must be approved, in advance, by the regional manager.

It said unapproved unplanned bus hire would not be paid for by the company.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) said its members at Bus Éireann would not be co-operating with any changes to current terms and conditions or work practices “in the absence of an agreed forum being convened to discuss all the issues which have contributed to the crisis at its commercial inter-city Expressway service”.

“The notion that tinkering around the edges of staff entitlements will resolve this problem is simply ludicrous and will only serve to further antagonise workers at Bus Éireann.

“There is an obvious attempt being made here to inject volatility into company/staff relations to create an impression that workers are being unreasonable and that the totality of the problem, and therefore the solution, lies within normal industrial relations parameters - nothing could be further from the truth.”

Direct impact

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said the awarding of licences by the National Transport Authority to private operators had led to an oversupply of seat capacity, and this was directly impacting on the ability of Bus Éireann to continue to operate its Expressway services to rural Ireland.

“The issues at the core of this dispute are dominated by policy decisions being taken far away from rural Ireland, remote from those who need their transport service.

“Forcing staff into bringing the entire service to a shuddering halt by incrementally cutting terms and conditions is not conducive to finding a resolution to this crisis and is tantamount to a dereliction of the political responsibility which this situation demands.”