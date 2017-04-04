Bus Éireann has clocked up €1.3m in fines so far because of strike

Bus Éireann is facing fines of about €1.3 million so far for failing to provide services as a result of the current strike.

The money will be withheld from the annual State subvention provided to the company by the National Transport Authority.

Details of the fines which will be faced by Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann as a result of the cancellation of their services last Friday on foot of secondary picketing of their premises is still being assessed by the National Transport Authority.

The National Transport Authority provides funding to the three State-owned transport companies as part of an agreement to provide a specific levels of service.

If services are not provided, a set amount of money is withheld each day from the annual subvention.

The National Transport Authority said Bus Éireann receives a subvention of about €125,000 for every weekday and €75,000 for each weekend day.

The fines to date as a result of the strike will run to about €1.3 million.

About 2,600 workers at Bus Éireann have now been on strike for 12 days over plans by management at Bus Éireann to introduce new cost-saving measures and work practice reforms without the agreement of staff.

The company argues the moves are essential if it is to stave off insolvency.

A further intervention in the dispute by the Workplace Relations Commission is expected shortly.

However unions representing the staff have said that the strike will not be called off to facilitate new talks.

Two previous rounds of negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission between unions and management at Bus Éireann ended unsuccessfully.

The Government is providing about €262 million this year to the three transport State transport companies to operate public service obligation routes.