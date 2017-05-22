Bus Éireann dispute resolved as NBRU backs Labour Court plan

Staff in Bus Éireann represented by the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) have voted to accept Labour Court recommendations aimed at resolving the long-running dispute at the company.

This decision effectively ends the dispute which brought services at the State-owned transport company to a standstill for three weeks in March and April.

Workers at the company who are represented by Siptu and the Unite trade unions have already accepted the Labour Court recommendation.

The strike was suspended after the Labour Court tabled settlement proposals.

The 17-page Labour Court recommendation included proposals for cuts of 10 per cent to earnings over €60,000, freezes on increments, and the closure of Dundalk maintenance garage.

Bus Éireann staff represented by the NBRU voted 67 per cent in favour of the recommendations.

Bus Éireann had warned it would face insolvency unless remedial actions are taken.

Meanwhile another potential row in the transport sector is also in the offing with unions representing staff at Iarnród Éireann due to attend a Labour Court hearing on Wednesday on a pay claim by staff.

Workers have sought a pay rise totalling 21 per cent over time, or at the very least, a deal equivalent to increases secured in recent disputes at the Luas and Dublin Bus of around 3.75 per cent per year.

