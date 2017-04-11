Bus Éireann customers in line for refunds worth hundreds

Thousands of holders of annual and monthly Bus Éireann passes will be able to claim substantial refunds from the company due to the ongoing strike but will have to wait until the dispute ends before making any such claim.

People with annual and monthly bus tickets on Leap Cards will be issued with a refund based on the value of their ticket and the number of days travel lost due to the industrial action.

The amounts will vary depending on the nature of the passes held although with the strike in its 18th day and with no end in sight, some people will be able to claim hundreds of euro back.

To make a claim after the strike ends, customers have been told they will need to email customercare@buseireann.ie and include their relevant Leap Card numbers.

The appropriate refund amount will be remotely loaded to the cards and will be placed on to the card once it is presented to any Payzone terminal.

Customers will be informed that the refund has been processed and available for collection by email.

People with monthly and annual tickets bought under the Taxsaver scheme will have to ensure their employers email taxsaver@buseireann.ie with their Taxsaver account number and the employee’s name to have the process started.

“For other ticket types, no refunds will be made on any partially used tickets including 10 Journey tickets in any circumstances,” the bus company has said.